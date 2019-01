A Dundalk woman was killed Thursday while crossing the street, according to Baltimore County Police.

Police said Georgia Mae Elizabeth Pleasant, 64, of the 100 block of Center Place, was crossing from the south side to the north side of Lynch Road at Barry Road in Dundalk when she was struck by a white Nissan Versa traveling west on Lynch.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

