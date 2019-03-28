Perry Hall man, 18, fatally struck on I-95 in Baltimore County, police say

A Perry Hall man was struck and killed on Interstate 95 in Baltimore County on Wednesday night after crashing into a tree, getting out of his car and lying in the roadway, police said.

Aaron Reddy, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by traffic about 10:40 p.m. on southbound I-95 near the Joppa Road overpass, police said. Officers found Reddy’s black Honda Civic in the woods nearby, where it had struck a tree about 400 yards off the road and come to rest against a chain-link fence.

“Police believe Reddy, who was alone in his car, exited his vehicle and entered the roadway on foot,” Baltimore County Police said in a news release. “Witnesses told police they observed Reddy lying on the roadway before he was struck by oncoming traffic.”

An uncle who answered the phone at Reddy’s home Thursday said the teenager’s father would call back later.

Witnesses remained on the scene, and Reddy’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner for an autopsy, police said.

The incident is under investigation.

