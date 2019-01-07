Officer was feeling ill when patrol car flipped along I-83

A Baltimore County officer was feeling ill in the moments before the police car the officer was driving Friday flipped along Interstate 83.

The officer changed lanes and the car continued heading toward the shoulder of I-83, before running off the roadway around 12:25 p.m. Friday near Belfast and Shawan roads, according to Cpl. Shawn Vinson, spokesman for the department.

The car struck a mile marker sign and the end of a metal guard rail, which caused it to roll over onto its passenger side in a drainage ditch.

The officer who was driving the car, along with another officer who was a passenger, were taken to an area hospital by ambulance. Their injuries were not life threatening.

Vinson did not release the officers’ identities or any other details on the crash.

No other vehicles were involved.

