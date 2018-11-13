Man taken to hospital after fire in apartment complex in Parkville

A fire at an apartment complex in Parkville sent one man to the hospital, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire started on the first floor of an apartment complex on the 7700 block of Hillendale Road.

The call initially came out at 8:40 p.m. as smoke in the hallway, according to Nicholas Tyson, a spokesman for the fire department.

Firefighters found the victim, a middle-aged man, inside after arriving at the scene. He was taken to Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland with unknown injuries.

Fire officials were continuing to investigate Tuesday night.

