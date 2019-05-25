Driver, dog killed in two-car crash in Owings Mills late Friday, Baltimore County Police say

A driver and his dog were killed and a second driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Owings Mills on Friday night, according to Baltimore County Police.

Zachary Friedlander, of the unit block of Bridle Court in Reisterstown, was driving north along Dolfield Boulevard in a Hyundai Elantra at about 10:30 p.m. when he attempted to make a left turn — crossing the southbound lanes of the road — at Mill Centre Drive, said Officer Jen Peach, a county police spokeswoman.

Friedlander’s Elantra then collided with a Honda Accord traveling south along Dolfield Boulevard, Peach said. The Elantra was redirected, hit a curb and then struck a light pole, Peach said.

Friendlander was pronounced dead at the scene, as was a black Labrador retriever that was ejected from his vehicle, Peach said. Friedlander’s age was not immediately available Saturday morning.

The driver of the Accord, who was not identified, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, Peach said.

A third vehicle — a Toyota Yaris — that was parked in the area and was unoccupied at the time of the crash was damaged by debris, she said.

No fault had been determined as of Saturday morning, Peach said. The crash remained under investigation.

