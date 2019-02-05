News Maryland Baltimore County

Olszewski to attend State of the Union address as Cardin's guest

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. will be in Washington Tuesday evening to attend the State of the Union address delivered by President Donald Trump.

A spokeswoman for Olszewski, a Democrat who won election in Novermber, confirmed that he will attend as the guest of U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, also a Democrat.

In addition, Lila Johnson of Hagerstown, a contract custodian at the Department of Agriculture who was affected by the shutdown, was scheduled to be the guest of Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Democrat.

The president is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday at 9 p.m.

Baltimore Sun reporters Alison Knezevich and Jeff Barker contributed to this article.

