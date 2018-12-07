Who is staying, who is going in Baltimore County under Olszewski

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced this week that he’ll do a national search for a new county police chief.

Current Chief Terrence B. Sheridan plans to stay on for six months during the search, and then retire.

Here’s a look at who else is staying and leaving under the Olszewski administration. All department directors and public safety chiefs are subject to confirmation votes by the Baltimore County Council.

Staying

The following department directors are holdovers from former county executives Don Mohler and Kevin Kamenetz:

» Keith Dorsey, director of the Office of Budget and Finance.

» Gail Watts, director of the Department of Corrections.

» Michael E. Field, county attorney.

» Will Anderson, director of the Department of Economic and Workforce Development.

» Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, director of the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Social Services.

» Robert W. O’Connor, director of the Office of Information Technology.

» Steve Walsh, director of the Department of Public Works.

» Barry Williams, director of the Department of Recreation and Parks.

Leaving

» Vince Gardina has departed as director of the Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability. He’s a former county councilman who was an ally of Kamenetz. Olszewski has nominated David Lykens, the deputy director, to be acting director.

» Joanne Williams retired last month as the director of the Department of Aging. Olszewski had nominated Laura D. Riley, the deputy director, to be the next director.

» Fred Homan, the longtime county administrative officer, was forced into retirement by Olszewski. A replacement has not been named. The county administrative officer is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of county government.

In Limbo

Olszewski has not yet announced whether the following directors will be retained:

» Fire Chief Kyrle Preis.

» Arnold Jablon, director of the Department of Permits, Approvals and Inspections.

» Andrea van Arsdale, director of the Department of Planning.

» George Gay, director of the Office of Human Resources.

Top assistants

Here’s who will be working alongside Olszewski in the county executive’s suite in the Historic Courthouse in Towson:

» Drew Vetter as deputy county administrative officer.

» Patrick Murray as chief of staff.

» Charles Conner as chief legislative officer.

» Elisabeth Sachs as director of government relations and strategic initiatives.

» Sam O’Neil as senior adviser.

» Dori Henry as director of communications.

