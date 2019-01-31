Olszewski proposes public financing of Baltimore County executive, council elections

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. on Thursday proposed public financing of local election campaigns, saying it would reduce the influence of private money on county politics.

Olszewski said he will put forth a charter amendment to create an optional public financing system for County Council and county executive candidates, an idea that would require the approval of both the council and county voters.

The plan is one of several measures Olszewski unveiled Thursday as part of an effort he said is designed to increase public trust in county government. He also will introduce legislation to create an Office of Ethics and Accountability that would investigate claims of fraud, abuse and illegal acts.

Additionally, he said he wants to strengthen county lobbying laws and post lobbying registrations online for the public to view.

Olszewski, a Democrat, made transparency a major theme of his campaign last year, and had pledged to create the public financing option if elected.

He says the financing system, if approved, would encourage small donations and provide candidates who participate with matching county funds.

Montgomery County used public financing for the first time in last year’s local races. Howard County is set to use a similar system in 2022. In Baltimore, voters last year approved a ballot measure that opened the door to public financing, but details are yet to be worked out.

The influence of special interests — particularly developers — on politics is a complaint that many Baltimore County residents have raised in past elections. Land-use decisions are often the most controversial issues handled by local officials.

