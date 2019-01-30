Baltimore County executive doesn't support a schools budget without educator pay raises

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said he didn’t support the latest school budget proposal, which leaves teachers without a pay raise.

The former teacher who ran on an education platform said in a statement Wednesday that he believes the school board must “enact a budget that prioritizes the system’s most important resource: our educators.”

His remarks come a week after he appeared before the county school board saying the county faces a budget shortfall for the 2020 fiscal year that begins July 1.

He said the county cannot afford to pay for three new high schools, or even give the schools an increase in spending above what is required by law. He also sent the school board a letter the week before expressing his concerns.

After Olszewski’s letter, Interim Superintendent Verletta White said her staff spent a weekend reworking the budget at the request of the school board leaders, Kathleen Causey and Julie Henn. The budget cut all raises, but tried to keep some teaching positions that White wanted to add to help with a growing enrollment.

Unless enrollment is declining, the county cannot reduce its school funding from one year to the next, or the state could cut education funding to the county. The county has been gaining about 1,000 students a year for the last several years.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Olszewski said: “I also promised to make education my top priority… I remember my time as a teacher in Trailer 3 at Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts fondly and vividly, and my fellow educators should know that I will never forget where I came from.”

He acknowledged that he went to the board to give it a “candid picture” of the fiscal outlook, adding that the county has to be more strategic in how tax dollars are spent.

“But to be very clear, while our fiscal situation is challenging, we should not address our challenges on the backs of our educators… I am confident there are opportunities for savings that will not deny our educators what they deserve,” he wrote.

In a press release Wednesday, the school board said it is still considering the operating budget.

“No proposal has been approved … and members may vote to modify the budget before final approval,” the board’s statement said.

In a statement, Causey, the board president, said the operating budget “is very much a work in progress.”

White continues to support the budget she first submitted to the board on Jan. 8, which called for an 11 percent increase from the county. That budget, she said in a statement Wednesday, “reflects the system’s needs and had swift support from board members that evening.”

The board will meet again to discuss the budget at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenwood school headquarters on Charles Street, where teachers plan to protest the spending plan and its lack of raises.

An additional public hearing on the budget will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12. The board will vote on the budget on Feb. 19.

