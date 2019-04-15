Baltimore County executive proposes county's first income tax increase in nearly 30 years

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. is seeking the county’s first income tax increase in nearly 30 years — plus new fees on development and additional charges on residents’ monthly cell phone and cable bills.

The move is a marked turn from decades of political tradition in the suburban county, where executives have made it a priority to hold the line on taxes. The county last hiked its income tax rate in 1992.

Olszewski presented his $3.4 billion budget plan Monday morning to the County Council. The Democrat, elected in November, said the county needs the increased revenue to close what was projected to be an $81 million deficit.

In an interview with The Baltimore Sun ahead of his budget speech, Olszewski said the spending plan reflects “hard choices,” but “positions Baltimore County to thrive in the years ahead.”

“I don’t like having to do this,” he said. “I think I’ve consistently said taxes should be the last option.”

The tax proposals would need the approval of a majority of the seven-member County Council to be enacted. The council must adopt a budget by June 1.

Olszewski wants to increase the local income tax rate to 3.2%, from 2.83%, saying that would bring the county in line with its neighbors. Both Baltimore City and Howard County have 3.2% income tax rates, while it’s over 3% in Carroll and Harford counties.

He is seeking other fee increases, as well: a $3.50 monthly charge on residents’ cell phones, plus a new cable fee to offset costs for public education and government channels. He wants to raise the county’s hotel tax rate from 8% to 10% — and impose that tax on Airbnb-style rentals.

Olszewski also proposed a new tax on residential and commercial development. So-called impact fees are common elsewhere in Maryland, but county leaders have resisted them until now.

He said the money raised will help pay for cost-of-living raises for teachers, put more counselors, special education professionals and English as a Second Language teachers in schools, build new sidewalks and bike lanes, and expand the county’s community college scholarship program. It also will help begin to restore a fund set aside for retiree health care costs, he said.

He wants to create new top positions, including a chief diversity officer, an opioid strategy coordinator and a sustainability officer who would address climate change.

Olszewski said his administration also found $20 million in savings, including a $1 million cut from the schools’ laptop program.

He wants to keep the county property tax rate at $1.10 per $100 of assessed value, which it has been since 1988.

Olszewski’s budget does not include enough money to start construction on new high schools for Dulaney, Lansdowne and Towson — though it provides planning and design funds for Lansdowne. The county executive said the General Assembly’s recent failure to pass the state Build to Learn Act was a huge blow to the county’s construction plans.

In the interview, Olszewski said he needed to “fix what’s been left to us.” While he didn’t mention the late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz by name, he said the county was not transparent in the past about its financial situation — and that false promises were made to residents about how quickly the county could build new schools.

“The transparency and clarity that I think our residents deserve, they didn’t get,” he said.

