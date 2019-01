Two Baltimore County police officers were taken to an area hospital Friday with non-life-threatening injuries after their patrol car flipped along Interstate 83.

The officers reportedly crashed around 12:25 p.m. near Belfast and Shawan roads, according to Baltimore County police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach.

Both officers were transported to an area hospital, she said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and a cause was not immediately clear, Peach said.

