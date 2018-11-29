Fire department responds to blaze in Oella area of Baltimore County

Fire personnel in Baltimore County responded Thursday evening to a dwelling fire in the Oella community near Catonsville.

On its Twitter page, the Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department said just before 9 p.m. that it was responding to the 100 block of Frederick Road in Oella with “heavy fire conditions” at the scene.

No injuries were reported and crews gained control of the fire by about 9:30 p.m., Baltimore County fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost said.

The department said Frederick Road had been shut down between Old Frederick Road and Westchester Avenue.