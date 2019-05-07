Johnny Olszewski Jr. to nominate Melissa Hyatt as next Baltimore County police chief

Melissa Hyatt, a veteran of the Baltimore Police Department and head of security at Johns Hopkins University and Medicine, is Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s pick for police chief, according to an administration source.

If confirmed by the County Council, Hyatt would become the county’s first female police chief. She would succeed Terrence Sheridan, appointed by the late County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in 2017.

Olszewski is expected to formally announce the nomination at a news conference in Towson late Tuesday afternoon.

A county native and daughter of a Baltimore police officer, Hyatt spent 20 years with the city department, rising to roles that include chief of patrol and chief of the Special Operations Division. She was an incident commander during the 2015 unrest after the death of Freddie Gray from injuries suffered in police custody.

Hyatt was the highest-ranking woman in the city department when she was appointed in February 2018 as vice president for security at Hopkins. She led security efforts there as the institution pushed its controversial plan to create a private police force.

In Baltimore County, Maryland’s third most populous county, Hyatt would lead a department of more than 1,900 officers. Like other law enforcement agencies around the nation, the department has struggled to recruit. Officials said earlier this year that they had seen a significant drop in applicants.

In recent years, the county department has come under criticism for its handling of sexual assault investigations and for shootings including that of 23-year-old Randallstown resident Korryn Gaines in 2016. A county jury awarded Gaines’ family $38 million last year, though a judge overturned the verdict in February. The county also faces a federal lawsuit alleging the mishandling of sexual assault cases.

Sheridan is set to retire this year. He also served as police chief from 1996 to 2007. Kamenetz brought him back two years ago to replace Jim Johnson.

This story will be updated.

