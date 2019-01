A stretch of Loch Raven Drive in Baltimore County is closed while workers perform emergency repairs.

The road is closed from Providence Road to Morgan Mill Road because of “a destabilization of the roadway,” said Jeffrey Raymond, a spokesman for the Baltimore City Department of Public Works, which operates Loch Raven Reservoir.

Raymond said city officials do not know how long the closure could last. Contractors were putting up signage Thursday to alert motorists of the closure, he said.

