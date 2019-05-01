Baltimore County woman dies after shooting in Essex, police say

A 27-year-old woman has died this week after she and a man were found with gunshot wounds in Essex.

Jessica Holly Diotte, of the 2100 block of Southorn Road, was found in the 1100 block of Tace Drive in Essex on Saturday, according to Baltimore County police.

Officers responded to investigate a shooting just before midnight, when they found Diotte and the unnamed man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed