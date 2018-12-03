From Towson to Annapolis to Columbia to Bel Air, new leaders taking office Monday

Elected officials will take their oaths of office in most of Baltimore’s suburban counties on Monday.

Baltimore County Executive-elect Johnny Olszewski Jr. and a slate of council members, school board members, judges and court officials will be inaugurated at 10 a.m. during ceremonies at Towson University’s SECU Arena.

Olszewski, a Democrat, was elected in November to lead the largest jurisdiction in the Baltimore region. He’ll succeed fellow Democrat Don Mohler, who himself was appointed county executive in May following the death of Kevin Kamenetz.

Olszewski will be joined onstage by the seven members of the Baltimore County Council — four Democrats and three Republicans. There’s just one newcomer in the group, Democrat Izzy Patoka, who will represent the northwestern part of the county.

The Baltimore County ceremonies are free and open to the public, with parking and a shuttle bus offered from the Towson Square parking garage at 505 Virginia Ave.

Olszewski’s campaign is also throwing an inaugural celebration on Dec. 8 at the UMBC Event Center in Catonsville. Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at baltimorecountyinauguration.com.

Howard County

Howard County will get a new county executive, a new sheriff and an all new five-member County Council when officials are sworn in Monday.

Calvin Ball, the first African American elected as county executive, will be sworn in at a ceremony at 7 p.m. at Howard High School, 8700 Old Annapolis Road, Ellicott City. Ball unseated Allan Kittleman, a Republican, in last month election.

Five new County Council members — Democrats Liz Walsh, Opel Jones, Christiana Rigby and Deb Jung and Republican David Yungmann — will also be sworn in during Monday’s ceremony, as will Marcus Harris, the county’s first African American sheriff.

The four newly-elected school board members will be sworn in at their own ceremony Monday afternoon. The school board has seven members, with an additional seat for a student member. Vicky Cutroneo, Chao Wu, Jen Mallo and Sabina Taj, the winners of this month’s election will join board members Mavis Ellis, Christina Delmont-Small and Kirsten Coombs.

The four will take their oaths at the beginning of the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting, 4 p.m. Monday in the county’s department of education building. The school board will select a new chair and vice chair during Monday’s meeting.

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County’s executive, County Council and school board members will also be sworn in on Monday.

At 9 a.m., school board members will be sworn in at the Circuit Court building in Annapolis, inside the ceremonial courtroom. Four elected members — Candace Antwine, Michelle Corkadel, Melissa Ellis and Dana Schallheim — will begin six-year terms. Robert C. Leib, who was appointed to fill the vacant District 30 seat previously held by Maria Delores Sassos, will be sworn in for a two-year term.

County Executive-elect Steuart Pittman will be sworn in at 11 a.m. at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts in Annapolis. Pittman defeated incumbent GOP County Executive Steve Schuh.

Then, at 3 p.m., the new County Council — Jessica Haire, Sarah Lacey, Allison Pickard, Nathan Volke, Andrew Pruski, Amanda Fiedler and Lisa Brannigan Rodvien will be sworn in. The council has several new members and a 4-3 Democratic majority, flipping it from a 4-3 GOP majority prior to November’s election.

Also Monday, County Sheriff-elect Jim Fredericks will be sworn in at 6 p.m. in courtroom 4C at Circuit Court, also in Annapolis. And on Tuesday at 5 p.m., appointed Circuit Court Judge Robert J. Thompson will be sworn in at the Circuit Court.

Harford County

Harford County’s ceremony will be held at noon Monday at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the campus of Harford Community College in Bel Air.

County Executive Barry Glassman, elected to a second term, will be sworn in along with Council President-elect Patrick Vincentz and council members Andre Johnson, Joseph M. Woods, Tony “G” Giangiordano, Chad Shrodes, Robert S. Wagner and Curtis L. Beulah.

The event will feature the Churchville Elementary School Patriots and musical performances by the Havre de Grace High School Symphonic Band, the North Harford High School Choir, The Recovery Choir, The John Carroll School Jazz Band, the John Carroll School Bella Voce and country music artist Dean Crawford.

Broadcaster Scott Garceau will be the master of ceremonies. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is scheduled to attend.

Public parking will be at Schucks Regional Park, 301 Schucks Road in Bel Air. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the arena. Citizens are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 a.m.; the last shuttle will leave for the ceremony at 11:45 a.m.

Carroll County

Carroll County is the one local jurisdiction that won’t conduct its swearing-in ceremonies Monday. The county’s events will be Tuesday, when a new five-member Board of County Commissioners will be sworn in.

Newcomers Christopher “Eric” Bouchat and Ed Rothstein — as well as incumbents Stephen Wantz, Richard Weaver and Dennis Frazier — will be sworn in at a ceremony at 3 p.m. in Westminster as Carroll County’s 61st Board of County Commissioners.

Also, Tuesday, a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the county’s Board of Education will be held at 1 p.m. in the Charles I. Ecker Boardroom at the Board offices, 125 North Court Street in Westminster. Clerk of the Circuit Court Heather DeWees will issue the Oath of Office to new board members Tara Battaglia, Patricia Dorsey, and Kenneth Kiler.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Jennifer Turiano, Jess Nocera, Phil Davis and Chase Cook contributed to this article.

