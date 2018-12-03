In first act as Baltimore County executive, Olszewski forms panel to address concerns over county finances, budget

As financial experts warn that Baltimore County may need to either raise taxes or scale back borrowing, the new county executive said Monday his first act will be to form a commission to review the county’s fiscal outlook and budget process.

“You deserve to know that we have many challenges ahead of us,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. in his inauguration speech at Towson University, minutes after being sworn into office. “They are real, they are significant and they will not be solved easily.”

Olszewski is one of three new Democratic county executives taking office in the Baltimore suburbs on Monday. In Anne Arundel County, Democrat Steuart Pittman defeated Republican Steve Schuh, and in Howard County, Democrat Calvin Ball defeated Republican Allan Kittleman.

In Harford County, Republican Barry Glass was also being sworn in Monday for a second term as county executive.

Baltimore County is facing a financial pinch, with expensive projects for building and renovating schools and improving water and sewer infrastructure on the horizon. But the county is also running up against its limits for how much money it can borrow and how much money can be dedicated to paying off debt.

Experts warn county could lose its AAA bond rating — similar to an individual’s credit score — if it doesn't make changes to how much money it borrows or how much it brings in through taxes.

Some County Council members have suggested looking at raising the property or income tax rates — neither has been increased in more than 25 years.

During his campaign for the executive office, Olszewski had said raising taxes would be an option of last resort, but he did not rule it out.

On Monday, he pledged the county will “no longer pass an undue burden to future generations.”

Olszewski said he plans to appoint four members to the budget commission and will ask council members to appoint three members. In an interview, the new executive said he expects recommendations "rather quickly,” so they can be included in his first budget, which he will propose in April.

Olszewski also said he will meet with the county’s budget and information technology directors to make plans to put more budget information on the county’s website.

He also pledged to have “cabinet in the community" meetings with council members in each of the county's seven council districts.

Council members from both parties — who were also sworn in Monday — expressed optimism about Olszewki’s budget commission and promises of transparency.

“I think the days are over when the county will enter into contracts or do things and not let anybody on the council know or let the public know," said Councilman Wade Kach, a Cockeysville Republican.

Councilman Todd Crandell, a Dundalk Republican, said the county’s financial constraints warrant a close examination.

“I would hope that one of the charges of the commission is to figure out how to fix a large debt problem with lower-than-expected revenue coming in; how to fix that problem without raising taxes," Crandell said.

Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, a Middle River Democrat, said she was excited to see Olszewski take steps to address the budget issue right away.

“He’s right out of the chute, he wants to take care of business, he wants to be transparent," Bevins said.

As Olszewski was sworn into office, the event included references to two past executives: Don Mohler, the outgoing executive who emceed the ceremony, and the late Kevin Kamenetz, who died in May. During the ceremony Olszewski wore a lapel pin of the county seal that Kamenetz's widow, Jill, gave him.

Olszewski's wife Marisa, seated next to him on stage, beamed through much of the ceremony. She said it's been a long road of planning and talking about governing for her husband.

“I’m just very proud of him,” she said. “It’s exciting to be starting the work.”

The Olszewskis’ 3-year-old daughter, Daria, stole the show, running onstage and climbing into her mother’s lap during the ceremony. Later, she and another young girl danced and frolicked while Towson High School’s Chamber Choir sang “Let the River Run.”

In addition to Olszewski, other Baltimore County officials were sworn into office at SECU Arena, including council members, school board members, Orphans Court judges, Circuit Court judges, the clerk of the court, the register of wills and the county sheriff.

Daria Olszewski,3, left, daughter of Baltimore County executive John A. Olszewski, does a celebratory dance with her cousin, Kalia Olszewski, as the Towson High School Chamber Choir played the concluding musical number of the inaugural ceremonies, "Let the River Run."

