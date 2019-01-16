Car crashes into house after road-rage incident, injuring man and infant, Baltimore County police say

A road rage incident in Baltimore County led to a multi-vehicle collision that sent one car crashing into a house early Wednesday morning, according to the fire department.

One man and an infant were sent to a regional hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a Baltimore fire spokesperson.

The three-vehicle collision occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Patterson and Wildwood avenues.

Fire specialist Nic Tyson said two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident. One vehicle was chasing another when the vehicle behind crashed into the one in front, Tyson said. The collision caused a third vehicle to careen into a house, Tyson said.

An elderly couple was inside the house at the time, but was not injured, Tyson said.