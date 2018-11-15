Baltimore County's administrative officer to retire 'at the request' of Olszewski

The Baltimore County government’s top administrative official plans to retire as county executive-elect Johnny Olszewski Jr. takes office.

County administrative officer Fred Homan, who has overseen day-to-day government operations for more than a decade, will retire on Dec. 3, the day that Olszewski is sworn in.

Homan’s retirement comes “at the request” of Olszewski, according to an announcement from the county Thursday morning.

“Mr. Homan has been the chief steward of Baltimore County’s fiscal management for decades,” Olszewski said in a statement. “I thank him for his years of exemplary service.”

Through a spokeswoman, Homan declined to comment.

Olszewski said he will conduct a national search for Homan’s replacement, who will be named before Dec. 3.

County department heads and the police and fire chiefs reported to Homan, while he reported to the county executive.

Homan has worked for Baltimore County for 40 years. He became the county’s budget chief in 1989, then former county executive Jim Smith promoted him to county administrative officer in 2006.

He continued in that job through county executives Kevin Kamenetz and Don Mohler.

County residents and community activists who have been frustrated with the government have often pointed to Homan as the source of their problems.

At times, Homan has gotten deeply involved in issues that normally would be the purview of department heads or other lower-level employees.

For example, he’s played a key role in decisions about the county’s animal shelter in Baldwin and the agricultural center in Cockeysville. He also ordered the cutting down of trees at a county property in Towson that was being sold to a private developer — in violation of legislation approved by the Baltimore County Council that governed development of the site.

Councilman David Marks, a Perry Hall Republican, said Olszewski made the right choice in asking Homan to retire.

“Mr. Homan has made many decisions that held the line on tax increases, but there is an overwhelming sense that the county needs a more imaginative and inclusive management style,” Marks said. “The county executive-elect made the right decision, not just with Mr. Homan’s retirement but also conducting a nationwide search.”

pwood@baltsun.com

twitter.com/pwoodreporter