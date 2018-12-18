Court records detail fatal hit-and-run crashes in Baltimore County this month

Court records shed more light this week on the circumstances leading up to and following two fatal hit-and-run crashes in Baltimore County this month.

Two men, Man Bahadur Gurung and Jason William Hines, were charged with leaving the scenes of the crashes, both of which involved multiple vehicles.

Here’s what court documents said about the incidents:

Man Bahadur Gurung

Gurung, 36, of the 1400 block of Chesaco Ave. in Rosedale, was charged Sunday with failing to remain at the scene of a fatal crash, in which 20-year-old Mzimazisi Ncube died Dec. 8. Ncube was a sophomore pre-accounting student at Towson University.

Police said Ncube was struck by an SUV on Dec. 8 around 10:30 p.m. while crossing North Charles Street south of Ruxton Ridge Road and knocked to the ground. The SUV did not stop, witnesses told police.

The Towson student was then run over by a second vehicle, whose driver remained on the scene and tried to administer first aid, witnesses told police.

One witness also told police she thought she worked with the driver of the SUV at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, according to court records.

Police said in court records that they used a broken sideview mirror retrieved from the crash scene, hospital surveillance footage and parking records to identify Gurung.

In an interview with police, Gurung allegedly said it was dark the night of the crash and he thought he had hit a deer. Gurung also told police there was traffic behind him at the time of the crash, which prevented him from stopping, according to court records.

No phone number was listed for Gurung’s Rosedale home, and no attorney was listed for him in court records.

Jason William Hines

Police have filed several charges against Jason William Hines, 31, of the 200 block of Joppa Road, for allegedly leaving the scene of a vehicle crash Saturday just before 11 p.m. at Falls and Green Spring Valley roads.

Nadia Dominique Morgan, who lived in the 1000 block of Park Ave., had been driving a 2016 Subaru Crosstrek south on Falls Road through a green light in the intersection when a 2006 Acura TSX headed east on Green Spring Valley Road struck her car, forcing it into a third vehicle, which also was headed south, police said. Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the crash, police received a call of a suspicious person walking around a parking lot in the 10700 block of Falls Road near the crash scene. There, police found Hines walking in rain-soaked clothes. One officer attempted to stop Hines and talk to him, but said he ignored her commands and continued walking through the lot, court records state.

Police put Hines in handcuffs and began questioning him. Hines allegedly confirmed that he drove a blue Acura, and told police he had been alone in the car while traveling on Falls Road.

“I came down the street, came too fast,” Hines said, according to court records. “I hit a black car and I hurt someone.”

Hines faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a fatal crash. Court records show Hines was charged in 2010 for failing to stop after a crash involving damage to an unattended vehicle.

Hines is being held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections on denied-bail status.

lireed@baltsun.com

twitter.com/LillianEReed

Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed to this article.