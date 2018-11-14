Swastika, racist graffiti reported in bathroom at Goucher College

Baltimore County Police are investigating after graffiti threatening African-Americans was reported in a dorm bathroom at Goucher College in Towson.

The bathroom is shared by three dorm rooms belonging to black students, according to police spokeswoman Jennifer Peach. “None of them knew anything about it,” Peach said. One of the students saw the graffiti and reported it to security.

The graffiti included a swastika, a slur and threats to African-Americans. It also listed the room numbers of three black students at Goucher.

Police did not know whether there was security footage available of the building.



The incident is being investigated as a bias-based destruction of property, Peach said.



A spokeswoman for Goucher said the school “strongly condemns all bigotry and racism, which are in complete opposition to our values and mission. We will absolutely not tolerate such abhorrent acts of hate, which threaten the well-being and safety of our community members.”

One biracial student, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, said she was “spooked and terrified” and did not feel the Goucher administration was taking the situation seriously enough.



“A lot of students feel like the administration isn’t taking harsh steps” to address the crime, she said. “This feels like a direct attack on POC.”



