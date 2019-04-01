Dundalk shooting victim has died, police say

A 27-year old man shot in Dundalk last Wednesday has died, according to Baltimore County police.

Gerrard Eugene Taylor, of the 5900 block of Winter Ave., was removed from life support Friday at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, according to police.

Police responded to the 400 block of Avondale Rd. Wednesday around 8 p.m. where they found Taylor lying unconscious in a nearby alley with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 410-307-2020. An anonymous tip can be submitted to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

