Judge overturns $38M verdict in lawsuit over Baltimore County police killing of Korryn Gaines

A Baltimore County judge has overturned the decision of a jury that awarded more than $38 million to the family of Korryn Gaines, the 23-year-old Randallstown woman who was shot and killed by county police in 2016.

Judge Mickey J. Norman dismissed the family’s claims against the county and the officer who fatally shot Gaines.

County officials declined to comment.

J. Wyndal Gordon, an attorney for Gaines’ family, said they plan to appeal.

“It’s devastating to a certain extent, but they’re a very faithful family,” he said. “It’s not over.”

Norman presided over the civil case in Baltimore County Circuit Court last year. His new decision comes almost exactly a year after jurors found that the first shot fired by Cpl. Royce Ruby at Gaines, killing her and injuring her then-5-year-old son, Kodi, was not reasonable and therefore violated their civil rights under state and federal statutes.

In a nearly 80-page ruling, dated Thursday and obtained late Friday by The Sun, Norman found that Ruby was entitled to qualified immunity, which shields law enforcement and government officials from civil liability when carrying out their duties.

Norman wrote that Ruby’s actions were “objectively reasonable” and did not violate Gaines’ Fourth Amendment right against unlawful seizure, as her family had claimed.

Ruby shot Gaines following an hours-long standoff at her apartment. The judge wrote in his opinion that Gaines, who was armed with a shotgun, “abruptly moved from a place plainly visible in the living room to partial concealment behind a kitchen wall.

“The physical evidence is that she began to raise the shotgun, Corporal Ruby believed she was about to fire the shotgun,” which could have injured members of his team stationed in the hallway, Norman wrote. “Corporal Ruby was not required to be absolutely sure of the nature and extent of the threat Gaines posed.”

The month after the shooting, county prosecutors ruled that it was legally justified, declining to bring criminal charges against the officers involved. Gaines’ family brought a civil lawsuit against the county and police officers.

The case drew attention from across the country, and the jury’s award was one of the largest ever against a Baltimore-area police force.

Jurors awarded more than $32 million to Kodi in damages, and $4.5 million to his sister, Karsyn. Gaines’ parents and her estate also were awarded smaller damages.

County attorneys appealed the jury’s verdict, arguing that jurors based the based their decision more on “guesswork, speculation and sympathy” than on the evidence.

This story will be updated.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez