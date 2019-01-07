Man, 88, dies after being critically injured in Rosedale fire in December

An 88-year-old man who was critically injured in an accidental fire in Rosedale last month has died, the Baltimore County Fire Department said Monday.

George Antonas, the victim, died Dec. 27 at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, where he had been taken in critical condition following a fire at his home in the 1500 block of National Road on Dec. 7, the county fire department said.

Firefighters found Antonas in a bedroom about 3:30 p.m., after a mailman reported seeing flames coming from the front of the house, the county fire department said. Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze after containing it to one room.

Relatives of Antonas could not be reached Monday.

