Five people were injured early Wednesday morning in a blaze that tore through the roof of a Randallstown apartment building.

Baltimore County fire officials said the fire was reported around 2:24 a.m. in the 3400 block of Barry Paul Road. The severity of the five people’s injuries was not immediately clear.

The fire was reported under control at 4:40 a.m., officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

