Woman killed in crash on I-95 near White Marsh Boulevard, state police say

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash on northbound I-95 past White Marsh Boulevard, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

State police received a report of a crash around 3:45 a.m. north of exit 67. A 33-year-old woman drove her vehicle off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck the rear of a tractor trailer parked on the right shoulder of I-95, according to state police spokesman Ron Snyder.

The woman was killed in the crash. No other injuries were reported, Snyder said.

The far right lane was blocked off Tuesday morning for the investigation, with the left three lanes open to traffic. MDTA officials say there are no delays to travelers. All lanes were reopened around 8:30 a.m.

