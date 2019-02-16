Man fatally struck on I-795 while trying to change a tire

A Reisterstown man was killed Saturday morning after a speeding car hit him while he was changing his tire on I-795, according to Maryland State Police.

Kennedy Sooklal pulled over on the right shoulder of the highway near McDonogh Road in Garrison after getting a flat tire. While he tried to change the tire on his truck, police say, he was struck by an out-of-control 2015 Honda Civic. Medics took Sooklal to a nearby hospital, and he was pronounced dead at about 10:50 a.m.

Witnesses told police that the Honda was speeding, and the driver seemed to be in a “speed contest” with another car, according to a news release.

The driver of the Honda Civic, identified by police in the release as Carlos Daniel Gonzales-Rabines of Windsor Mill, was arrested. He is being held pending consultation with the State’s Attorney’s Office, the release said.

The driver of the other car left the scene of the crash.

“The cause of the collision is still under investigation but appears speed related,” police said in a statement.

