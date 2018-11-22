Police: 24-year-old man shot in Essex

A 24-year-old man was shot in Essex Wednesday evening, Baltimore County police said, and is expected to survive.

Police said the man was walking in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Punjab Drive around 5:50 p.m. when a group of men approached him and shot him at least once in the upper body.

The men then fled the scene, police said, and a friend drove the victim to an area hospital.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

People with any information related to the crime are encouraged to call police at 410-307-2020. The county’s Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman