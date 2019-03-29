Teens arrested, police use pepper spray outside Eastpoint Mall

Several teens were arrested and officers used pepper spray to break up crowds outside the Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk on Friday night, Baltimore County police said.

Cpl. Shawn Vinson said police began receiving calls around 9 p.m. when about 300 teens left an event at the mall. He said the police received complaints about fights breaking out and damage to property. A woman also reported that her cellphone was stolen in a robbery.

The arrests were related to the robbery, as well as to allegations of second-degree assault and destruction of property, Vinson said.

County police requested Maryland State Police to assist with the crowd, he said. They also asked the Maryland Transit Administration to bring buses to the area.

No injuries were reported, according to Vinson.

alisonk@baltsun.com

twitter.com/aliknez