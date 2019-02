A man was found with a gunshot wound in Dundalk on Wednesday night, according to Baltimore County police.

Police responded around 6:40 p.m. to the 400 block of Avondale Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.

