Dundalk house fire leaves one firefighter injured, officials say

A firefighter was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries Thursday following a Dundalk house fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire in the 1200 block of Ridgeshire Road in Dundalk just after 5 a.m.Thursday.

The firefighter suffered a minor injury while the blaze was being extinguished, according to fire department spokeswoman Elise Armacost.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment. No civilians were injured in the fire, Armacost said.