Dundalk is the 'most caring city' in Maryland

What do Dundalk, Detroit and Cleveland have in common?

They’re all the “most caring” cities in their respective states, according to the website Insurify.

The website determined the city in each state nationwide with the highest proportion of people who work in caring professions like doctors, firefighters, teachers and counselors.

The information was taken from 1.5 million completed auto insurance applications in which individuals were asked about their city of residence and occupation.

In addition to Dundalk, which is in Baltimore County, cities labeled “most caring” include Kansas City, Kan., Portsmouth, Va., and Wilmington, Del.

