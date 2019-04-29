State rests its case in trial of teenager charged with killing Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio

State prosecutors on Monday morning dropped a handful of misdemeanor charges and rested their case in the felony murder trial of the teenager accused of killing Baltimore County Police officer Amy Caprio last year.

Dawnta Harris, now 17, remains charged with murder in commission of the theft of the black Jeep Wrangler he was driving and a string of home burglaries in Perry Hall for which police and prosecutors allege he had been serving as the getaway driver for three other teenagers.

Baltimore County Circuit Judge Jan M. Alexander’s courtroom remained packed with Caprio’s and Harris’ friends and family as the trial continued into its second week Tuesday.

Harris sat silently, taking notes on a legal pad and occasionally conferring with his attorneys. Regardless of whether the teenager is guilty of a crime, he is remorseful for Caprio’s death, attorney Warren Brown told reporters outside the Baltimore County courthouse in Towson.

“It still weighs on you that someone’s life is lost,” Brown said, “and certainly he’s bearing that weight.”

On the witness stand, detective Alvin Barton, who led the investigation, said Harris identified which house the teens had been burglarizing on Linwen Way.

He characterized the 17 messages to Harris that afternoon, asking variations of “where are you,” as “a natural conversation between a lookout and a burglar.”

Brown asked whether anyone had told police the boy had entered any of the houses.

“Not inside,” the detective answered. “No.”

Knowledge of the break-ins alone does not constitute proof Harris was involved in them, Brown said.

“Knowledge is not enough, mere presence is not enough,” Brown said. “You’ve got to do something before you are now a part of this conspiracy. There’s just nothing there to carry that ball across the goal line.”

Barton described the 14-hour interview with Harris, which jurors had viewed on Friday, and reviewed still frames of Caprio’s body camera footage while she stood leveling her gun at the advancing Jeep, “as she had been trained to do.”

Harris put his head down when he accelerated, Barton said.

“I didn’t know I hit her,” the teenager told the detective.

The trial continues this afternoon.

