Car crashes into Rosedale liquor store, Baltimore County police say

A car crashed into a Rosedale liquor store Friday night, injuring one one passenger, Baltimore County police said.

Authorities said that at 8:16 p.m., the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west on Pulaski Highway at 66th Street and lost control of the car, driving onto the parking lot of the store, Club 7400, at 7400 Pulaski Highway.

After hitting a parked car, which was pushed into another parked car, the Civic hit a steel phylon outside the store, then struck the building.

A passenger in a rear seat was taken to a hospital with what police described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not publicly identify the driver or the passenger.

Police said the store was temporarily closed after firefighters inspected the building and condemned it, pending further inspection.

