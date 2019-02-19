Baltimore County school board discusses budget during two-hour-plus meeting

The Baltimore County school board was considering approving a budget that cut funds for the laptop initiative but increased the budget in other areas.

After more than two hours of discussion Tuesday night, the board had not yet passed a budget. It vigorously debated whether to move to Chromebooks for elementary and middle school students, eliminating a contract for a more costly device. In the end, the board voted against moving to Chromebooks in the middle grades because of the difficulty in getting out of a lease agreement it has with another company for HP devices.

The board had voted to add millions of dollars to the budget, despite the county’s $81 million budget hole for the coming year.

The school board voted to add:

» $100,000 for an exploratory program for cameras on the swing arms on buses. The cameras would be used to photograph cars that illegally pass a stopped school bus.

» $34,000 to increase pay for lunch aids in elementary schools by $2 an hour.

» $1 million to offer free breakfast at 22 high-poverty schools.

» $50,000 for an external audit of the transportation department.

» $1.4 million to add eight social workers, three psychologists and five counselors, as well as eight pupil personnel workers to increase attendance among students who are chronically absent.

» Provide money to give about 1,500 classroom assistants who work with special education students a $2 an hour raise, paid snow days, and a benefit package.Those employees now earn $10.10 an hour.

A move by some school board members to get rid of the elementary school Spanish language instruction failed. Russell Kuehn said he believes the program, which teaches Spanish in fourth and fifth grades, isn’t effective. “People need to speak English before they learn to speak another language,” he said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. sent a warning to the school board in advance of the budget vote Tuesday night, saying he wants the members to cut funds from the technology initiative and administration.

“It is my hope that they pass a proposal that they know is affordable; a budget that takes a hard look at every dollar that BCPS spends and serves our students and teachers well while acknowledging the realities of the county’s fiscal situation,” Olszewski said in an Op-Ed in The Baltimore Sun on Tuesday.

The budget should include pay increases for educators, he said, but he also outlined places he believes the budget can be cut, including administrative expenditures, which he says have risen 53 percent in the past seven years.

He also suggested that the laptop initiative that has delivered a computer to every student could be pared back. How that might be done is unclear.

Interim School Superintendent Verletta White proposed her first budget Jan. 8, a plan that would have asked the county to increase spending by $91 million, or 11.2 percent above what is legally required.

After Olszewski expressed his concern, White slashed $86 million from the budget, including pay increases for employees.

In the past several weeks, education advocates have showed up at school board meetings and budget hearings saying they want the board to ask the county executive and county council for what they believe schools need to deliver a good education.

Hundreds of teachers and other employees protested, saying they want a pay raise.

The county is ranked 14th in the state for per-pupil expenditures. In Worcester County, the average expenditure per student is a state-high $17,330, and in Baltimore County the cost per student is $13,618, below the state average of $14,256 per student. Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s, Garrett and Baltimore City all spend more.

This article will be updated.