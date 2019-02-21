Head of Baltimore City social services named to top post in Baltimore County

The head of Baltimore’s social services department has been named administrative officer for Baltimore County, a top position that oversees day-to-day operations of county government.

Stacy Rodgers will be the first African-American to serve as county administrative officer. County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced the appointment Thursday. Rodgers is a former chief of staff at the Social Security Administration.

“Her vast array of skills and leadership will assist us in building a better Baltimore County,” Olszewski said in a statement.

Rodgers, 58, is set to start with the county in April. Former longtime county administrative officer Fred Homan retired at the request of Olszewski in December.

Rodgers was named director of the Baltimore City Department of Social Services under Mayor Catherine Pugh in March 2018. Before that, she served as deputy director for program operations at the D.C. Child and Family Services Agency.

At Social Security, Rodgers worked as senior adviser to the deputy commissioner, as well as chief of staff. She has also held positions at the Maryland Department of Human Services.

Rodgers has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Baltimore.

The salary for her position is $240,000, county officials said.

This story will be updated.

