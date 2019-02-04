New Baltimore County human resources director confirmed by council

The Baltimore County Council on Monday unanimously confirmed Rhoda Benjamin as director of human resources.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. nominated Benjamin to replace George Gay. She will lead the office that oversees recruitment, training, labor relations and salary administration. The county employs about 7,500 people in general government and public safety.

Benjamin came to the county from city government, where she served as chief human resources officer for the Department of Housing and Community Development. Her previous experience includes positions at The Village at Rockville and ManorCare Health Services.

The seven-member council also unanimously confirmed three officials to continue as acting heads of their departments: Jeff Mayhew as acting planning director; Mike Mohler as acting director of permits, approvals and inspections; and Jennifer Aubert-Utz as acting fire chief.

Olszewski has not yet announced permanent appointees to those posts. The county charter requires approval from the council for an acting director to stay in such a position for more than 60 days.

Council members also confirmed two Olszewski appointees to the county Revenue Authority, which operates public parking and golf courses: Thomas J. Peddicord, the retired secretary and legislative counsel to the County Council, and James Eric Schleibaum, who was Olszewski’s campaign treasurer.

