Man, 64, shot to death by son in Cockeysville, Baltimore County police say

A 64-year-old man was shot to death by his son in a home in Cockeysville on Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

The victim had been visiting a home in the 14000 block of Cuba Road about 3:30 p.m. when he and his 38-year-old son got into an argument in the basement, and his son shot him, said Officer Jennifer Peach, a department spokeswoman.

“The father went into cardiac arrest and died,” Peach said. “We’re still not sure what argument was about.”

Police were notifying family members as of Sunday evening, and neither the son’s nor the father’s names were released.

The son left the home, where he had been living with grandparents, and is being sought by police, Peach said.

No further details were available.

