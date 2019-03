Fire crews battled a blaze at an apartment on Lake Cliff Court in Baltimore County Wednesday morning, according to the Lutherville Volunteer Fire Company.

A fire started in the kitchen of an apartment on the court. Occupants of the apartment were trapped on a balcony, but they escaped, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The fire had been extinguished by about 7:35 a.m., and no injuries were reported, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.