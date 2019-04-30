4-year-old boy injured in Rosedale shooting, Baltimore County police say

A 4-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in Rosedale on Tuesday, Baltimore County police said.

The child, whose name was not released, is expected to survive after being shot at least once in the lower body about 2 p.m. inside a home in the first block of Cartwright Court, according to officer Jennifer Peach, a county police spokeswoman.

At least one of the boy’s parents was home at the time, she said, along with another adult.

“We’re talking to the parent that was home to try and figure out what the real story is,” Peach said. “We know there were two adults home at time of shooting. Any more other than that is still under investigation.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to call county police at 410-307-2020.

