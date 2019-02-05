Motorcyclist dies in Catonsville crash, police say

A Catonsville man died Tuesday after a crash on Winters Lane, according to Baltimore County police.

John Yoon, 27, of the 6400 block of Clifton Forge Circle, was riding his motorcycle north when the driver of a Jeep Liberty attempted to make a left turn on Edmondson Avenue in front of Yoon in Catonsville and struck him with the passenger side of the vehicle, according to police.

Yoon was taken to Shock Trauma, where he later died, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to police.

