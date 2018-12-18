Calvert Hall removes counselor after allegation surfaces that he sexually abused minor in 1980s in Pennsylvania

A counselor at Calvert Hall College High School has been removed from his position after administrators learned of an allegation that he sexually abused a minor in Pennsylvania in the 1980s.

Officials learned over the weekend of the allegation against Brother David Trichtinger, who had worked for the Towson Catholic school as a counselor and assistant athletic director up until Friday.

The alleged abuse, which was reported to church officials last week, reportedly occurred at Seton-LaSalle High School in a suburb of Pittsburgh, according to Philip De Rita, a regional spokesman for the Brothers of the Christian Schools, a religious order to which Trichtinger belongs.

Trichtinger could not immediately be reached for comment this week. He has been removed from active ministry pending the outcome of an investigation and is no longer living at the Calvert Hall Brothers’ residence, according to a statement from Calvert Hall president Brother John Kane.

After learning of the allegation, officials with the Diocese of Pittsburgh notified prosecutors with the Allegheny County district attorney’s office.

In Pennsylvania, the statute of limitations on crimes of sexual abuse against a juvenile prohibits charges from being filed if the alleged offense took place before February 1986, said Mike Manko, a spokesman for the Allegheny County district attorney.

Trichtinger had worked at Seton-LaSalle as a counselor from 1985 to 1987. The Pittsburgh diocese said the allegation dated to 1986.

Manko declined to comment further on Trichtinger, but said all allegations of abuse are “followed up on.”

No allegations of misconduct have been made against Trichtinger during his time at Calvert Hall, Kane said in a statement.

Calvert Hall officials alerted Baltimore County Child Protective Services and the Diocese of Baltimore of the allegation against Trichtinger.

The Baltimore County department of social services did not respond to a request for comment this week. Baltimore County police said there are no cases concerning Trichtinger under investigation. A representative of the Baltimore diocese did not respond to a request for comment.

Kane told students of the allegation Tuesday morning and encouraged them to speak with faculty members, school leaders or school counselors if they had any knowledge of misconduct. The school president also encouraged those with information to contact himself and civil authorities.

The Diocese of Pittsburgh is sending letters to alumni of Seton-LaSalle and to alumni from Central Catholic High School, where Trichtinger also served as assistant principal from 1991 to 1995.

If the allegation cannot be substantiated, the Brothers of the Christian Schools will reinstate Trichtinger to ministry and will work toward the restitution of his good name and reputation, De Rita said in an email Wednesday.

