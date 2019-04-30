Baltimore County residents speak out on proposed tax increases

Baltimore County residents packed the County Council chambers Tuesday night to speak out on plans to raise the local income tax for the first time in nearly three decades.

Some said County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.’s proposal to increase taxes would squeeze their family finances, but others urged the council to approve the tax increase and new fees to raise revenues for schools, infrastructure and other community needs.

“We must be willing to invest for the greater good of our collective communities,” said Michelle Huggins of Randallstown.

Olszewski, a Democrat who took office in December, unveiled his $3.4 billion budget April 15. He said the county needs the new revenue to make up for a projected $81 million shortfall and pay for critical needs.

Olszewski wants to raise the local income tax rate from 2.83% to 3.2%. He also proposed a monthly tax of $3.50 per cellphone. In addition, he wants to create fees on new development, increase the hotel tax from 8% to 10%, and impose the hotel tax on Airbnb-style rentals.

Pikesville resident Ivan Lutwin said the higher income tax and new phone fee would cost his family more than $700 a year.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said.

Opponents of a tax increase said county officials should look for solutions other than taxes.

“We need to learn to live within our means,” said state Del. Bob Long, a Republican whose district includes Dundalk and Essex.

Education was the focus for many who spoke out, including local school board members, parents, teachers and other school employees.

The county executive’s budget includes a 2 percent raise for teachers and support staff. It also puts more counselors, special education teachers and English as a Second Language teachers in schools.

Members of the county teachers union, wearing red and holding signs in support of public education, told the council to fully fund Olszewski’s budget.

“Many of our students are in survival mode on a daily basis due to trauma,” said special education teacher Jillian Pospisil, urging investment in areas such as mental health in schools.

“Our school system is still the heart and soul of our county,” said Abby Beytin, president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County.

While past budget hearings have been sparsely attended, the session Tuesday drew a large crowd and lasted hours.

A number of speakers also touched on the proposed “impact fees” on development. Supporters said the fees would bring in much-needed revenues and pointed out that other Maryland counties adopted them long ago. Council members also heard from representatives of the building industry who oppose the proposal.

The council, which has four Democrats and three Republicans, will consider the budget plan, which will take effect in July, over the next few weeks. Members are expected to vote on it May 23.

Under the county charter, the council can only cut spending from the executive’s proposal. It’s not allowed to add spending.

