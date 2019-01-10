Baltimore County executive names commission to study budget

The former head of the Social Security Administration and an aide to the Baltimore City Council president are among the people named Thursday to a commission that will study the Baltimore County budget.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. assembled the seven-member group to find ways to increase transparency in the budget process and make recommendations for sustainability amid the county’s strained fiscal outlook.

Olszewski appointed Carolyn Colvin, the former Social Security acting commissioner; Lester Davis, aide to Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young; Warren Deschenaux, the retired executive director of the Maryland Department of Legislative Services; and Don Mohler, the former county executive.

The County Council selected three additional members: Edwin Crawford, formerly of Lyons Investment Group; Deputy County Auditor Elizabeth Irwin; and Edward Walters, a vice president with T. Rowe Price.

Last year, the credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded the county’s credit outlook from “stable” to “negative.”

The commission’s first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at the historic courthouse in Towson.

