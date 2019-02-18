Baltimore County police investigating threat at Towson Target

Detectives are investigating after a Target store in Towson was evacuated late Monday afternoon after a threat, Baltimore County Police said.

“There has been a threat made over the phone,” police spokeswoman Andrea Bylen said in an email. “We are still investigating at this time and evacuation was precautionary.”

Officers were called to the Target, located in the 1200 block of Putty Hill Ave., just before 6 p.m.

Twitter user Jed Gamber, a videography contributor for WBFF-Fox 45, posted video of Target patrons leaving the store Monday night.

This article will be updated.