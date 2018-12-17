Suspicious package causes 'symptoms of illness' at Pikesville school, prompting HAZMAT, emergency response

Two adults were being evaluated for mild “symptoms of illness” after a suspicious package was opened at Beth El School in Pikesville on Monday afternoon, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Emergency medical and HAZMAT crews were called to the school and were scanning the building for chemicals and gasses, but so far had not detected anything significant.

Thirty-three staff members and 78 children remained inside the school, the fire department said.

The crews were dispatched to the school, at 8101 Park Heights Ave., about 12:45 p.m., police said.

This article will be updated.

