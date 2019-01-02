Former Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith named Baltimore County press secretary by Olszewski

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced on Wednesday several new members of his leadership team — including naming former Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith as press secretary.

Olszewski also named Rhoda Benjamin as director of human resources, Jeff Mayhew as acting director of planning, and Mike Mohler as acting director of permits, approvals and inspections. Benjamin was previously the chief human resources officer for the Department of Housing and Community Development in Baltimore, while Mayhew and Mohler have worked in Baltimore County government since 1990 and 2005, respectively.

Smith, who was a consistent face for the Baltimore Police Department, resigned from his role there in October. He cited an unstable environment, “mudslinging” and “political turmoil” within the department as main reason for his departure.

All department directors are subject to confirmation votes by the Baltimore County Council.

