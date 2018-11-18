Man shot in Cockeysville on Sunday, Baltimore County police say

A man was shot in Cockeysville on Sunday afternoon, Baltimore County police said.

Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the 14300 block of Cuba Road for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one man with gunshot wounds, who was taken to an area hospital.

The identity and condition of the man were not immediately known, police said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.