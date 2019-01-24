Fallen tree closes Falls Road in Baltimore County

A large fallen tree led crews to close Falls Road in Baltimore County early Thursday night, according to a spokesman for the State Highway Administration.

The closure will remain in effect through at least Friday until utility crews can remove the tree. The road will remain open to local traffic only, but various detours will be in effect for through traffic:

Northbound Falls Road will be detoured to Seminary Road to York Road.

Southbound Falls Road will be detoured to Padonia Road to Interstate 83 or York Road.

Drivers are urged to use caution and to allow extra time for commutes. For real-time traffic updates and commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

