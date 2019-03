Police say the man struck by a train at Bowie State University on Monday was a 30-year-old Baltimore County man who had been reported missing this week.

Baltimore County police wrote that Christopher Daniel Booker, 30, died after being struck at the Bowie State stop.

Police had originally reported him missing Monday morning, saying he might want to harm himself.

The department said officers with the Amtrak Police Department helped identify the man struck by the train as Booker.

